In an audio recording, posted online on January 8, Wang is heard telling the children to repeat after him: “I will do nothing but study in the classroom, otherwise my whole family will die. My dad will first die and then my mum.”

The teacher, surnamed Wang, from a secondary school in central China’s Henan province, demanded the students in his first-year class make the promise.

A Chinese teacher who forced his students to make an oath to study hard otherwise their “whole family would die”, has astounded mainland social media.

Also posted were chat records from a parent-teacher group that Wang belonged to.

Parents of children at the school in central China were shocked by the motivational tactics of the teacher. Photo: Weibo

A parent in the group told him that students were reluctant to repeat after him and asked: “There are so many ways to motivate a student to study, why use such a dreadful method?”

Wang reacted later by telling the students to take it in turns to go to his office and write the oath down. When four students refused, he told them to “reflect on themselves” at home.

On January 9, the school suspended the teacher and asked him to apologise to the students and their parents.

The teacher’s shocking behaviour has sparked a wave of online criticism.

“I’m glad my kid was not in his class,” said one person on Douyin.

“How teachers motivate their students is as important as achieving good grades,” said another.

While a third online observer said: “People should learn how to be a human before learning knowledge.”

It is common in China to push students particularly hard in their first year of secondary school, to give them a good start in the preparation for the college entrance exams – called gaokao – that take place at the end of the third year.

Young students are often pushed hard to perform well at school in China. Photo: Shutterstock

Gaokao is believed by many mainland students to be the first milestone to achieving success in life and is highly competitive.

In 2023, a record high of 12.91 million candidates sat the exam, 980,000 more than the year before.

More than 90 per cent of gaokao candidates are now admitted to universities and colleges. However, the most coveted outcome is getting a place at prestigious universities, which account for only 5 per cent in China.