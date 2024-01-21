An online video posted by a woman from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, southeastern China, shows the process she went through to get the unusual form of leave.

The viral story has been met with a mixture of envy and amusement on mainland social media.

As China experiences a craze for winter tourism, an employee who was down in the dumps over the fact that it had not snowed where she lives was granted “mood leave” by her employer.

The video shows her filling out her application for leave and giving the reason as: “It isn’t snowing in Hangzhou and I am feeling emotional.”

The woman told Riverside Video: “Our company has always offered ‘mood leave’. Our boss has made it clear that if an employee is unhappy, they can request this type of leave at any time without affecting their salary or performance bonus.”

A winter holiday craze, like the one above in Harbin, the capital city of China’s northernmost province, is currently gripping the mainland. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Jianwei

The company offers various unique types of leave, such as for Women’s Day, and even Children’s Day, in addition to the traditional breaks for weddings and bereavement.

In a previous message, the firm’s CEO publicly declared: “Employees have the right to say no to their boss. Here, if employees are unhappy, they can directly take mood leave.”

This policy has amused many people on mainland social media, with some expressing envy.

One online observer said: “With this reason for leave, now the whole country knows you just want to go out and have fun.”

Another agreed and said: “This boss is really wise. Allowing employees in a bad mood to work can easily lead to errors and losses for the company.”

“Cherish such a company and such a boss. The world isn’t short of reasons for leave, but it lacks a boss who understands and gives such freedoms. Just save up a few days and go enjoy yourself!” said a third.

China’s demanding, so-called 996 work culture, referring to employees who work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week, companies that offer generous benefits often attract publicity.

The woman employee said she was “emotional” over the fact that it had not snowed in her home city of Hangzhou in southeastern China, above. Photo: Shutterstock

In March 2023, an image showing mainland retail tycoon Pang Donglai’s benefit package went viral.

It included a “Grievance Award” of between 5,000 and 8,000 yuan (US$700 and US$1,100) for employees who feel wronged while adhering to standard work procedures.

The company also allows its all employees to work fewer than 40 hours a week and offers at least 30 days of annual paid holiday, which is almost triple the country’s average, as reported in a 2015 study by the market research firm YouGov.