The couple did not know each other but would meet when they were decorating their homes before they moved in. Zhang is an interior designer, so Minmin would ask for his advice.

Zhangtian and Minmin, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, bought properties next door to each other on the 11th floor of a block of luxury flats in 2022.

Two young neighbours in China who married after falling in love while swapping ideas about doing up their flats, have sparked a wave of delight on mainland social media.

“I helped design the shoe cabinet by her door. It’s the same as mine,” he said.

As they got to know each other, they began to fall in love. They realised they have a lot in common in addition to interior design tastes, such as hobbies and enjoying sport.

They felt comfortable together and affection grew between them but they did not begin a romantic relationship immediately.

Zhangtian thought he was very lucky to have bought a flat next door to a person as lovely as Minmin. “She is very pretty,” he said.

He moved into his new home in March last year, and Minmin moved into her three months later. That is when they started dating and, after seven months Zhangtian proposed to Minmin and they married on January 6.

Minmin moved in with Zhangtian but kept her flat with her cat in it. When their parents visited, they would stay at Minmin’s place. The couple do not plan to combine the two homes.

“Even if though we are a couple, we do need some personal privacy and space sometimes,” Zhangtian said.

They have received blessings from their neighbours who think they are ideal for each other, and the story has touched people online.

“They are really a perfect match,” one online observer said.

Another said: “Oh, it’s so sweet, isn’t it?”

Many other people were envious of them, with one person adding: “They are meant to be together.”

Heartwarming love stories are very popular in China.

In February last year, millions of people were delighted about a love-match between an interior design guru and a woman who left the flirtatious comment beneath his online video: “Does this flat need a lady?”

In the same month, hearts were warmed by the story of a chance encounter between a rejected lover and a woman who boldly took his unwanted bunch of flowers, which has blossomed into love.