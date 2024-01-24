However, she has changed her mind about the inheritance because her offspring did not visit or care for her when she was ill, also, they seldom even contact her.

The woman, surnamed Liu, from Shanghai, made an initial will some years ago in which she left her three children money and property.

An elderly woman in China has decided to leave her 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million) fortune to her cats and dogs and give nothing to her adult children.

Only her pet cats and dogs are there for her, Liu said, according to a report by Zonglan News.

She changed her will and insisted all her money must be used to care for her pets and any of their offspring after she dies.

The elderly woman said she changed her will because her three children have neglected her in her old age. Photo: Sina

A local veterinary clinic has been appointed as the administrator of her inheritance and is responsible for the care of the animals.

Although Liu wanted to leave all her money directly to her pets, that is not legal in China, according to Chen Kai, an official from the country’s Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing.

“However, there are alternatives to solve this issue,” Chen said.

“Liu’s current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for,” he added.

Another official from the eastern China branch of the China Will Registration Centre said they had alerted Liu to the risks of putting all her money in the hands of the pet clinic before she made her final will.

“We told Auntie Liu that if her children change their attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again,” the official said.

Liu’s story sparked a lively online discussion about inheritance and families.

“How disappointed and heartbroken she must have been to make the decision not to leave anything to her children,” said one online observer.

The woman’s decision has sparked a lively discussion about families and inheritance on mainland social media. Photo: Shutterstock

“Well done. If my daughter treats me poorly in the future, I will also leave my house to others,” another said.

In December last year, a Shanghai court ruled that the will of a man who left all his assets – totalling 3.3 million yuan (US$466,000) – to a kind fruit stall owner instead of his relatives, was valid after they challenged it.