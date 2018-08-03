Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday that he was “humbled” to have won the country’s landmark election, hailing it as a “new beginning” after the ousting of autocrat Robert Mugabe.

“Thank you Zimbabwe! I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said in a Twitter message.

“Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams. This is a new beginning,” the message added.

Thank you Zimbabwe!







I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.







Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams.







This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all! pic.twitter.com/FbdrixAktR — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018

“Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all!”

The message came shortly after Zimbabwe’s electoral commission declared Mnangagwa the winner with 50.8 per cent of the vote – avoiding a run-off by the narrowest of margins.

More to follow