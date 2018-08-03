NewsWorldAfrica
Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly wins Zimbabwe’s presidential election, hails ‘new beginning’

Incumbent Mnangagwa secures 50.8 per cent of the vote to avoid a run-off in the first presidential election of the post-Mugabe era

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Friday that he was “humbled” to have won the country’s landmark election, hailing it as a “new beginning” after the ousting of autocrat Robert Mugabe.

“Thank you Zimbabwe! I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe,” he said in a Twitter message.

“Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams. This is a new beginning,” the message added.

“Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all!”

The message came shortly after Zimbabwe’s electoral commission declared Mnangagwa the winner with 50.8 per cent of the vote – avoiding a run-off by the narrowest of margins.

More to follow

 

