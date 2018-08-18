Kofi Annan, former UN chief and Nobel laureate, dead at age 80
PUBLISHED : Saturday, 18 August, 2018, 5:50pm
UPDATED : Saturday, 18 August, 2018, 5:50pm
Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died, the Kofi Annan Foundation said on Saturday.
Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates of Annan said.
More to follow ...
