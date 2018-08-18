NewsWorldAfrica
image

Kofi Annan, former UN chief and Nobel laureate, dead at age 80

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 18 August, 2018, 5:50pm
Agence France-Presse
Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died, the Kofi Annan Foundation said on Saturday.

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates of Annan said.

More to follow ...

 

