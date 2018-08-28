British Prime Minister Theresa May touched down in Cape Town Tuesday as she kicked off a tour of the African continent where she hopes to lay the foundations for post-Brexit trade deals.

May is facing pressure at home from so-called Remainers sceptical of her ability to forge trade deals once Britain severs ties with Brussels, as well as from Brexiteers fearful she will not deliver a clean break.

Her tour of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya – May’s first to the continent since becoming premier in 2016 – will be seen as an effort to stamp her authority on her embattled premiership.

“By 2022, I want the UK to be the G7’s number one investor in Africa, with Britain’s private sector companies taking the lead,” May told business leaders in Cape Town, South Africa.

The G7 groups major industrialised nations but does not include China, which has become a big investor on the African continent.

“As prime minister of a trading nation whose success depends on global markets, I want to see strong African economies that British companies can do business with,” she said.

“I want to create a new partnership between the UK and our friends in Africa built around shared prosperity and shared security.”

The prime minister wants the private sector to step up its involvement, calling on Britain to overhaul US investment and stay ahead of France, which under its president, Emmanuel Macron, has sought to build its own position in Africa.

Former UK foreign minister Boris Johnson, whose July departure from the cabinet brought May’s government to the brink, said in his resignation speech that May’s current Brexit policy would hamper London’s ability to strike independent trade deals.

The prime minister is taking a 28-strong trade delegation with her on her trip, and will emphasise Britain’s position in finance, infrastructure and professional services.

Among those joining May are representatives of the London Stock Exchange, the Scotch Whisky Association and manufacturing firm JCB.

On Thursday, May will meet Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, soon after his return from seeing US President Donald Trump in Washington and before he travels to China to meet President Xi Jinping.

May will be the first British prime minister to set foot in Kenya since Margaret Thatcher in 1988.

Agence France-Presse, The Guardian