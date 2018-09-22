Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday ordered the arrest of the management of a ferry that capsized in Lake Victoria, killing at least 136 people.

The MV Nyerere may have been carrying as many as 200 passengers – double the ferry’s capacity – when it capsized close to the pier on Ukara Island on Thursday, according to reports on state media.

Witnesses said the ferry sank when passengers rushed to one side to disembark as it approached the dock.

In a speech broadcast on TBC 1 public television, Magufuli said “it appears clear that the ferry was overloaded” and “negligence has cost us so many lives … children, mothers, students, old people”.

“I ordered the arrest of all those involved in the management of the ferry. The arrests have already begun,” he said.

The president declared four days of national mourning.

Magufuli also announced the government would cover the funeral expenses of the victims.

About a hundred people were rescued, regional commissioner John Mongella said.

Initial estimates were that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people between Bugolora and Ukara Island, but the exact number of passengers is unknown.

Magufuli told local newspaper The Citizen there is reason to believe the captain was not on board at the time of the accident, having left control of the ship to an inexperienced crew member.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Uganda and Kenya offered their condolences, while Pope Francis in a statement expressed “the greatest solidarity with those who have been bereaved” by the disaster.

With a surface area of 70,000 sqkm (27,000 square miles), oval-shaped Lake Victoria is roughly the size of Ireland and is shared by Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

Capsizes are not uncommon in the massive lake, and the number of fatalities is often high due to a shortage of life jackets and the fact that many people in the region cannot swim.

The deadliest such accident in recent decades was in May 1996, when around 800 people died after their ferry sank on the way to Mwanza in Tanzania.