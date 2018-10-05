Melania Trump was seen feeding baby elephants on Friday as she visited a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts.

The US first lady also went on a quick safari. She is on her first visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

During the Friday trip the first lady laughed after one of the baby elephants made a sudden move and she momentarily lost her footing. She fed formula to two of the elephants raised at Nairobi National Park and reached out to others, patting one’s back and stroking the ear of another.

Kenya is the third stop on her Africa tour, which began on Tuesday in Ghana and continued in Malawi on Thursday.

Trump also took a brief safari as she learned more about steps the East African nation is taking to conserve wildlife.

Dressed in riding trousers, boots and a white safari hat, she took photos and peered through binoculars for a closer look at zebras, giraffes, impalas, rhinos and hippos.

The national park is where 105 tonnes of ivory have been burned to discourage the trade. Trump signed a guest book at the site.

She also was expected to visit an orphanage and watch a children’s performance at Nairobi National Theatre.

Egypt will be her final stop on her tour of the continent that focuses on child welfare, education, tourism and conservation.

Her visit has included promoting the work of the US Agency for International Development, whose funding President Donald Trump has twice proposed slashing by nearly a third. Lawmakers essentially ignored those requests.