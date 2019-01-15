A gunfight was underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a leafy Nairobi neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, an AFP reporter and a witness said.

“There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire,” whispered a man working in the offices in the Dusit Hotel compound, asking not to be named.

One man came out covered in blood as nearby university students were evacuated.

“I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives,” a woman working in a neighbouring building said. She said she heard two explosions.

The blast was heard from AFP’s offices some 5km (three miles) away and a reporter sent to the scene said the gunmen and security forces were exchanging gunfire.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said officers had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive, where the dusitD2 hotel is located, due to a suspected robbery.

But police are not ruling out a militant attack, police spokesman Charles Owino told Citizen Television.

“We have to go for the highest incident that could take place. The highest incident we have is a terror [attack],” he said. “We have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information.”

“We are under attack,” another person in an office inside the complex told Reuters, then hung up. Smoke could be seen rising from the area and witnesses saw several vehicles on fire near the entrance.

Additional reporting by Reuters, Associated Press