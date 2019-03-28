Medics carry away the dead body of a woman killed after a blast outside a restaurant in Mogadishu. Photo: AP Photo
Heavy bomb blast in Somali capital Mogadishu kills at least 11, injures 16 on one of city’s busiest streets
- Director of the Aamin Ambulance service says the toll could still rise
- Mogadishu is regularly targeted by the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabab insurgents
Topic | Africa
