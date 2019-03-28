A main street in Moroni after gunfire was heard in the Comorian capital. Photo: AFP
Gunfire rocks Comoros as opposition hoping to unseat President Azali Assoumani and government forces face off
- Violence broke out after the arrest of former military colonel Soilihi Mohamed, who came fourth in Sunday’s poll
Topic | Africa
A main street in Moroni after gunfire was heard in the Comorian capital. Photo: AFP
A South African bottled water company called “It’s Not Made in China” is considering changing its name after facing backlash on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
‘It’s Not Made in China’: South African bottled water brand considers changing name after online backlash
- The company, which has used the name for four years, says it was startled to receive angry messages from commenters
Topic | China Society
A South African bottled water company called “It’s Not Made in China” is considering changing its name after facing backlash on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout