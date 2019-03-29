A Boeing 737 MAX 8 takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
Investigators believe new anti-stall system was activated in Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX crash
- A preliminary report into the incident is expected as early as next week
Rescue team at the crash site of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 near Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
157 die in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi
- Victims were from 35 countries, including eight from China – one of them from Hong Kong
- Boeing’s 737-800MAX is back in spotlight just five months after another deadly crash in Indonesia
