A Boeing 737 MAX 8 takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Investigators believe new anti-stall system was activated in Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX crash

  • A preliminary report into the incident is expected as early as next week
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:38pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:38pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Rescue team at the crash site of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 near Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
Africa

157 die in crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi

  • Victims were from 35 countries, including eight from China – one of them from Hong Kong
  • Boeing’s 737-800MAX is back in spotlight just five months after another deadly crash in Indonesia
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:54pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 11 Mar, 2019

