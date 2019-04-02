Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, pictured here in 2014, will resign before the end of his fourth term, state media said. File photo: AP
Facing mass protests, Algeria’s ailing 82-year-old President Bouteflika will resign before April 28
- Algeria has been rocked by huge protests since the veteran president announced in February that he was seeking a fifth term in office
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (L) and Algeria's Chief of Staff General Ahmed Gaid Salah (R). Photo: AFP
Algeria’s powerful army chief wants ailing president declared unfit for office
- President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said last month he would run for a fifth term in office, despite concerns about his ability to rule, triggering a wave of protests
- The 82-year-old leader uses a wheelchair and has rarely appeared in public since suffering a stroke in 2013
