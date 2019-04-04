Channels

An investigators at the site of the crash, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Ethiopian Airlines crew on doomed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet followed recommended procedures: preliminary report

  According to a preliminary report released by Ethiopia's government, the flight crew carried out all procedures recommended by Boeing when the jet started to nose dive, but could not save it
  The report was based on data from the recorders of the Boeing 737 MAX 8
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:40pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 4 Apr, 2019

An investigators at the site of the crash, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
A relative of a crash victim throws dirt in her own face after realising that there is nothing physical left of her loved one. Photo: AFP
Africa

Grieving families given 1kg sacks of dirt from Ethiopia crash site of Boeing 737 MAX jet

  Officials are struggling to identify bodies from the crash, process could take months
  Victims of the crash came from 35 countries, including China
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:01am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:22pm, 17 Mar, 2019

A relative of a crash victim throws dirt in her own face after realising that there is nothing physical left of her loved one. Photo: AFP
