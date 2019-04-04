An investigators at the site of the crash, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopian Airlines crew on doomed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet followed recommended procedures: preliminary report
- According to a preliminary report released by Ethiopia’s government, the flight crew carried out all procedures recommended by Boeing when the jet started to nose dive, but could not save it
- The report was based on data from the recorders of the Boeing 737 MAX 8
A relative of a crash victim throws dirt in her own face after realising that there is nothing physical left of her loved one. Photo: AFP
Grieving families given 1kg sacks of dirt from Ethiopia crash site of Boeing 737 MAX jet
- Officials are struggling to identify bodies from the crash, process could take months
- Victims of the crash came from 35 countries, including China
