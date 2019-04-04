WWF said it took the allegations “extremely seriously”. Photo: AFP
British watchdog investigates WWF charity for compliance lapses after claims of ‘gang-rape, murder and torture’ in Africa and Asia
- The inquiry will assess whether WWF’s UK arm followed ‘due diligence’ in ensuring that money sent abroad did not contribute to abuse
- German MPs are also calling for a halt to millions of German funding to a national park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, over allegations of abuses including gang-rape, murder and torture of local people by eco-guards funded and equipped by WWF
Topic | Britain
