A herd of elephants are seen in Queen Elizabeth National Park in August 2018. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post
US tourist Kimberley Sue Endecott kidnapped for US$500,000 ransom in Ugandan national park has been rescued
- Endecott, 35, was abducted by gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Thursday
- She has now been rescued unharmed, officials, said, along with driver Jean Paul
