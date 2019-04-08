An elephant emerges onto a road during a safari at Mkuze Falls Game Reserve in Kruger National Park, South Africa. Photo: Shutterstock
Suspected rhino poacher is killed by an elephant and devoured by lions in South Africa’s Kruger National Park
- Five suspected poachers had entered Kruger National Park in South Africa on foot last week, when one of them was ‘suddenly’ attacked by an elephant
- The other four men escaped, but were arrested; the remains of the fifth man were found by a river, having been partially eaten by lions
Topic | South Africa
