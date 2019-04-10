Demonstrators outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, stand above a banner reading in Arabic: ‘People want to build new Sudan’. Photo: Reuters
Troops shield protesters as Sudan President Omar al-Bashir faces mounting pressure to go
- Since December 19, Sudan has been rocked by protests sparked by the government’s attempt to raise the price of bread, and an economic crisis that has included fuel and cash shortages
- There are signs of growing divisions among security forces that could pose a serious challenge to the repressive rule of the president
