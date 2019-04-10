Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, stand above a banner reading in Arabic: ‘People want to build new Sudan’. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Troops shield protesters as Sudan President Omar al-Bashir faces mounting pressure to go

  • Since December 19, Sudan has been rocked by protests sparked by the government’s attempt to raise the price of bread, and an economic crisis that has included fuel and cash shortages
  • There are signs of growing divisions among security forces that could pose a serious challenge to the repressive rule of the president
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:33pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:33pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, stand above a banner reading in Arabic: ‘People want to build new Sudan’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.