Supporters of The Chinese Association at the Equality Court in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Facebook/Proudly Chinese SA
‘Like a dagger in our backs’: racism no longer just black and white as South Africa’s Chinese fight hate speech
- The Chinese Association and 40 other organisations seek severe penalties and unconditional apology from 12 individuals
- Long-awaited court action follows racist and hateful statements made on social media after TV news show about Chinese demand for donkey skins
Topic | Racism
