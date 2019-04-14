Mohamed Mujahid, head of the Egyptian mission which discovered the tomb of the ancient Egyptian nobleman “Khewi”, takes a selfie. The tomb at the Saqqara necropolis dates back to the 5th dynasty (2494-2345 BC). Photo: AFP
Stunning pictures show inside of 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian tomb
- The tomb, near Saqqara, a vast necropolis south of Cairo, belonged to a senior official named Khuwy
- He is believed to have been a nobleman during the Fifth Dynasty, which ruled over Egypt about 4,300 years ago
Mummified mice and falcons are displayed at a newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, in Sohag, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Mummified menagerie: dozens of mice, cats and falcons found in 2,000-year-old Egyptian Tomb of Tutu
- A single human mummy was found along with more than 50 mummified animals
