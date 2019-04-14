Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mohamed Mujahid, head of the Egyptian mission which discovered the tomb of the ancient Egyptian nobleman “Khewi”, takes a selfie. The tomb at the Saqqara necropolis dates back to the 5th dynasty (2494-2345 BC). Photo: AFP
Africa

Stunning pictures show inside of 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian tomb

  • The tomb, near Saqqara, a vast necropolis south of Cairo, belonged to a senior official named Khuwy
  • He is believed to have been a nobleman during the Fifth Dynasty, which ruled over Egypt about 4,300 years ago
Topic |   Archaeology
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:47am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:47am, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mohamed Mujahid, head of the Egyptian mission which discovered the tomb of the ancient Egyptian nobleman “Khewi”, takes a selfie. The tomb at the Saqqara necropolis dates back to the 5th dynasty (2494-2345 BC). Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mummified mice and falcons are displayed at a newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, in Sohag, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Mummified menagerie: dozens of mice, cats and falcons found in 2,000-year-old Egyptian Tomb of Tutu

  • A single human mummy was found along with more than 50 mummified animals
Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:57am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mummified mice and falcons are displayed at a newly discovered burial site, the Tomb of Tutu, in Sohag, Egypt, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.