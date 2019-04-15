Sudanese demonstrators protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudan protest organisers urge ‘immediate' transfer of power to civilian government’ that could bring ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to justice
- Sudanese Professionals Association says ‘those who committed crimes against humanity and genocide ... must face justice’
Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sudan’s interim leader Awad Ibn Auf, security chief quit as protesters keep up pressure
- Ibn Auf had only been sworn in as chief of the council on Thursday, soon after long-time President Omar al-Bashir was deposed
