Sudanese demonstrators protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Sudan protest organisers urge ‘immediate' transfer of power to civilian government’ that could bring ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to justice

  • Sudanese Professionals Association says ‘those who committed crimes against humanity and genocide ... must face justice’
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:21am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21am, 15 Apr, 2019

Sudanese demonstrators protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

Sudan’s interim leader Awad Ibn Auf, security chief quit as protesters keep up pressure

  • Ibn Auf had only been sworn in as chief of the council on Thursday, soon after long-time President Omar al-Bashir was deposed
Topic |   Africa
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:31pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:04pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf. Photo: EPA-EFE
