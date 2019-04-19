A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal discovered in Kenyan museum drawer
- Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
- Its 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
Topic | Science
A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
A tangled mass of fish from the deposit in North Dakota's Hell Creek formation. Photo: Robert DePalma/University of Kansas
What happened on the day the dinosaurs died? Fossils shed light on global chaos
- Roughly three in four species perished in what’s called the K-T extinction. The killer asteroid most famously claimed the dinosaurs
Topic | Science
A tangled mass of fish from the deposit in North Dakota's Hell Creek formation. Photo: Robert DePalma/University of Kansas