A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Africa

Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal discovered in Kenyan museum drawer

  • Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
  • Its 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
Topic |   Science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:57am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:57am, 19 Apr, 2019

A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
A tangled mass of fish from the deposit in North Dakota's Hell Creek formation. Photo: Robert DePalma/University of Kansas
United States & Canada

What happened on the day the dinosaurs died? Fossils shed light on global chaos

  • Roughly three in four species perished in what’s called the K-T extinction. The killer asteroid most famously claimed the dinosaurs
Topic |   Science
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 10:04pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 30 Mar, 2019

A tangled mass of fish from the deposit in North Dakota's Hell Creek formation. Photo: Robert DePalma/University of Kansas
