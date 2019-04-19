Sudanese protesters shout slogans and flash victory signs during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Sudan arrests former president Omar al-Bashir's brothers for corruption amid gigantic protests
- Protesters take to the streets to pressure the ruling military council to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government
Sudanese demonstrators protest outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudan protest organisers urge ‘immediate' transfer of power to civilian government’ that could bring ousted leader Omar al-Bashir to justice
- Sudanese Professionals Association says ‘those who committed crimes against humanity and genocide ... must face justice’
