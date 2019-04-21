Channels

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP Photo
Africa

Sudan protest leaders and army rulers plan more talks on possible power transfer to civilian council

  • Protest leaders say they plan to announce a ruling civilian council to replace the country’s current ruling military body
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:33am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:33am, 21 Apr, 2019

Sudanese protesters shout slogans and flash victory signs during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Africa

Sudan arrests former president Omar al-Bashir's brothers for corruption amid gigantic protests

  • Protesters take to the streets to pressure the ruling military council to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government
Topic |   Africa
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 19 Apr, 2019

