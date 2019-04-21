Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Children watch as a Minusma peacekeeping armored vehicle drives past in Kidal, Mali. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Egyptian UN peacekeeper killed, four wounded in Mali mine explosion

  • Blast hits part of the Egyptian contingent of the UN force close to the Burkina Faso border
Topic |   United Nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:23am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:23am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Children watch as a Minusma peacekeeping armored vehicle drives past in Kidal, Mali. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A typical Fulani village in Mali. The village of Ogossagou, the main focus of Saturday’s attack, was burned down and its chief killed. Photo: Shutterstock
Africa

Mali massacre: hunters slaughter 130 villagers in gun-and-machete orgy of violence

  • Armed men were dressed traditional Donzo hunters
  • Security sources said the dead included pregnant women, children and elderly people
Topic |   Africa
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:15am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:55pm, 24 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A typical Fulani village in Mali. The village of Ogossagou, the main focus of Saturday’s attack, was burned down and its chief killed. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.