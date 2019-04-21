Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA - MAY 07: More Than Me Founder Katie Meyler speaks at the 2015 PTTOW! Annual Summit at Terrenea Resort on May 7, 2015 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for PTTOW!/AFP
Africa

Katie Meyler, founder of acclaimed US charity More Than Me, resigns after alleged rapes at Liberia school

  • Girls at a pioneering school had been repeatedly abused by the charity’s co-founder, Macintosh Johnson
  • In her resignation message, Meyler rejected claims she failed to protect students
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:00am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA - MAY 07: More Than Me Founder Katie Meyler speaks at the 2015 PTTOW! Annual Summit at Terrenea Resort on May 7, 2015 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for PTTOW!/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.