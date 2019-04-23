Algerian entrepreneur and CEO of CEVITAL industrial group Issad Rebrab poses for a photo in Algiers on May 8, 2016. – Algerian police arrested on April 22, 2019 the country's wealthiest man hours after detaining four other tycoons from a powerful family with links to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state television reported. The five are being investigated for corruption and include Rebrab, the CEO of Algeria's biggest privately-owned conglomerate Cevital, according to the state broadcaster. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)
Algeria arrests five billionaire tycoons after president’s ouster
- Demonstrators angry at systemic corruption in Algeria have since mid-February protested against corruption in the oil-rich country
- They have forced out Algeria’s long-time former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika
