Algerian entrepreneur and CEO of CEVITAL industrial group Issad Rebrab poses for a photo in Algiers on May 8, 2016. – Algerian police arrested on April 22, 2019 the country's wealthiest man hours after detaining four other tycoons from a powerful family with links to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state television reported. The five are being investigated for corruption and include Rebrab, the CEO of Algeria's biggest privately-owned conglomerate Cevital, according to the state broadcaster. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)