A health surveillance assistant gives a dose of the malaria vaccine to the first recipient on Tuesday at Mitundu Community Hospital in Lilongwe. Photo: AFP
Malawi becomes world’s first country to roll out ground-breaking malaria vaccine
- After more than three decades in development and almost US$1 billion in investment, the new vaccine began to be distributed in Lilongwe, the nation’s capital
- Branded Mosquirix, the medication has passed lengthy scientific trials, which found it to reduce the risk of malaria by nearly 40 per cent
Topic | Disease
