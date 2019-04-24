Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, flash the V-sign for victory and wave national flags atop a train, as it arrives at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Africa

Sudan protesters pledge a ‘million will march’ to demand power be handed over to civilian administration

  • Nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 against a decision by deposed president Omar al-Bashir’s government to triple bread prices
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:52pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:52pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, flash the V-sign for victory and wave national flags atop a train, as it arrives at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP Photo
Africa

Sudan protest leaders and army rulers plan more talks on possible power transfer to civilian council

  • Protest leaders say they plan to announce a ruling civilian council to replace the country’s current ruling military body
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:33am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:33am, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.