Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, flash the V-sign for victory and wave national flags atop a train, as it arrives at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Sudan protesters pledge a ‘million will march’ to demand power be handed over to civilian administration
- Nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 against a decision by deposed president Omar al-Bashir’s government to triple bread prices
Topic | Africa
Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20. Photo: AP Photo
Sudan protest leaders and army rulers plan more talks on possible power transfer to civilian council
- Protest leaders say they plan to announce a ruling civilian council to replace the country’s current ruling military body
