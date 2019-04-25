The Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple, south of Durban, damaged after the township was hit by heavy rain and flash floods following torrential downpour on April 23. Photo: AFP
About 70 killed, 1,000 flee their homes in devastating South Africa floods
- Heavy rain batters southeast of country in KZN and Eastern Cape provinces
Topic | South Africa
Rescuers and engineers work to recover the dead after flash flooding in Shenzhen swept drainage crews away. Photo: Weibo
Chinese flash floods: 11 drainage workers killed after deluge warning in Shenzhen
- Emergency officials say drainage firm did not respond properly to warnings
- Weather bureau says more heavy rain on its way to Guangdong
Topic | China Society
