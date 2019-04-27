Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The pair were kidnapped in Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Image: Google
Africa

Masked gunmen kidnap Chinese construction workers Sun Zhixin and Wang Qinghu in Nigeria

  • Pair reported to be employees of Tongyi construction company and were working on a road project in Ohaozara in Ebonyi State
  • Police rescue team has been sent in search of the victims
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:53am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:05am, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The pair were kidnapped in Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Image: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE
A frame from a video released on January 15, 2018 by Islamist militant group Boko Haram showing at least 14 of the schoolgirls abducted from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014. Photo: AFP/Boko Haram
Africa

Five years after Boko Haram kidnapping, 112 Chibok girls still missing

  • Despite politician pledges to rescue them, they are still missing and their cause lost among other tragedies in a country plagued by crime and conflict
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:18pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:43pm, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A frame from a video released on January 15, 2018 by Islamist militant group Boko Haram showing at least 14 of the schoolgirls abducted from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014. Photo: AFP/Boko Haram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.