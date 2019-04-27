The pair were kidnapped in Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Image: Google
Masked gunmen kidnap Chinese construction workers Sun Zhixin and Wang Qinghu in Nigeria
- Pair reported to be employees of Tongyi construction company and were working on a road project in Ohaozara in Ebonyi State
- Police rescue team has been sent in search of the victims
Topic | Africa
A frame from a video released on January 15, 2018 by Islamist militant group Boko Haram showing at least 14 of the schoolgirls abducted from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014. Photo: AFP/Boko Haram
Five years after Boko Haram kidnapping, 112 Chibok girls still missing
- Despite politician pledges to rescue them, they are still missing and their cause lost among other tragedies in a country plagued by crime and conflict
Topic | Islamic militancy
