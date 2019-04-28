A family stands beside their totally destroyed home in the village of Nacate, south of Macomia, Mozambique. Photo: AFP
Mozambique braces for flooding after Cyclone Kenneth kills five
- Nearly 3,500 homes in parts of the country’s northernmost Cabo Delgado province were partially or fully destroyed
- About 700,000 people could be at risk, many left exposed and hungry as waters rise
Topic | Africa
