Protesters chant against military rule and demand the prosecution of the former officials, at the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
Sudan protesters hail breakthrough in talks with army rulers as deal struck to form joint civil-military council
- Move is first major step forward since nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir
Topic | Africa
Sudanese protesters from the city of Atbara, flash the V-sign for victory and wave national flags atop a train, as it arrives at the Bahari station in Khartoum. Photo: AFP
Sudan protesters pledge a ‘million will march’ to demand power be handed over to civilian administration
- Nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 against a decision by deposed president Omar al-Bashir’s government to triple bread prices
