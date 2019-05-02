South Sudan's president Salva Kiir attends a medals awarding ceremony for long serving servicemen of the South Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in the Bilpam, military headquarters in Juba. Photo: Reuters
South Sudan adversaries meet in bid to save peace deal just days before unity government due to be formed
- Representatives gather in Addis for meeting to try to resolve crunch issues before power-sharing measures are put in place
Topic | Africa
South Sudan's president Salva Kiir attends a medals awarding ceremony for long serving servicemen of the South Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in the Bilpam, military headquarters in Juba. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, centre, and South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, right, in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis kisses feet of South Sudan’s warring leaders in bold bid for peace
- Unprecedented act of humbleness came at end of retreat in the Vatican
Topic | Pope Francis
Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, centre, and South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, right, in the Vatican. Photo: AFP