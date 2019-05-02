Channels

South Sudan's president Salva Kiir attends a medals awarding ceremony for long serving servicemen of the South Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in the Bilpam, military headquarters in Juba. Photo: Reuters
Africa

South Sudan adversaries meet in bid to save peace deal just days before unity government due to be formed

  • Representatives gather in Addis for meeting to try to resolve crunch issues before power-sharing measures are put in place
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:26pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:26pm, 2 May, 2019

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, centre, and South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar, right, in the Vatican. Photo: AFP
Europe

Pope Francis kisses feet of South Sudan’s warring leaders in bold bid for peace

  • Unprecedented act of humbleness came at end of retreat in the Vatican
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:14pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:14pm, 12 Apr, 2019

