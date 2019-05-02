Channels

Sudanese protesters wave national flags and make victory signs as they attend a demonstration in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Sudanese protesters hold mass rally amid stand-off with generals to press for civilian rule

  • Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change called for a million-person march on Thursday as talks have so far stalled
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:35pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 2 May, 2019

Protesters chant against military rule and demand the prosecution of the former officials, at the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
Africa

Sudan protesters hail breakthrough in talks with army rulers as deal struck to form joint civil-military council

  • Move is first major step forward since nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:11am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:57am, 29 Apr, 2019

