Sudanese protesters wave national flags and make victory signs as they attend a demonstration in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudanese protesters hold mass rally amid stand-off with generals to press for civilian rule
- Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change called for a million-person march on Thursday as talks have so far stalled
Topic | Africa
Protesters chant against military rule and demand the prosecution of the former officials, at the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
Sudan protesters hail breakthrough in talks with army rulers as deal struck to form joint civil-military council
- Move is first major step forward since nationwide demonstrations began on December 19 following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir
