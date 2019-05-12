Simon Roche opens his ‘grave’, which is stocked full of emergency supplies, on a farm in the Northern Cape. Photo by Kate Bartlett
Meet the Suidlanders: South Africa’s white nationalists prepping for a genocide doomsday in the rainbow nation
- Their persecution claims have captured the attention of Donald Trump and international right-wing groups, much to the annoyance of Pretoria
- ‘Our concept is about fleeing a crisis, regrouping and if necessary operating a defence,’ says Suidlanders member Simon Roche
