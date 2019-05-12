President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds at the end of the results ceremony at the Independent Electoral Commission Results Center in Pretoria. Photo: AP Photo
South Africa’s ruling ANC party wins national election, but by its slimmest margin in 25 years
- The African National Congress on Saturday secured 57.5 per cent of the vote, with a voter turnout of just 65 per cent
South Africans queue in the early morning cold to cast their votes in the mining settlement of Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg. Photo: AP
South Africa’s ruling ANC seeks to reverse sliding support as millions go to the polls
- The national election is the first under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018
