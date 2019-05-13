Government troops ride in a vehicle through central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Gunmen attacked a Catholic church on Sunday in the city of Dablo. Photo: AP
Six dead after gunmen storm Burkina Faso Catholic church during Sunday mass
- The priest was among the victims, who authorities say were trapped in the building and killed
- The gunmen then set fire to the church, several shops and a small cafe before heading to the local health centre, which they looted
Topic | Africa
