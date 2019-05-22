Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

he union expressed concern over the health and safety of the mine workers refusing to emerge from the Orkney No. 7 shaft. Photo: Twitter/Livhuwani Mammburu
Africa

Dozens of angry workers refuse to emerge from underground mine in South Africa after Chinese owners rescind pay increase offer

  • Miners began their sit-in strike on Saturday at the Orkney No. 7 shaft
  • The mine is owned by China African Precious Metals
Topic |   South Africa
Chris Erasmus

Chris Erasmus  

Published: 12:47pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

he union expressed concern over the health and safety of the mine workers refusing to emerge from the Orkney No. 7 shaft. Photo: Twitter/Livhuwani Mammburu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese and South African technicians work on a train being built at the Transnet Engineering Koedoespoort Plant in Pretoria, South Africa in July 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Africa

How China’s belt and road plan is making South Africans study Mandarin

  • In a bid to continue to strengthen ties with China many South Africans are being taught the subtleties of Chinese language and etiquette
Topic |   BRICS
Chris Erasmus

Chris Erasmus  

Published: 4:30pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:02pm, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese and South African technicians work on a train being built at the Transnet Engineering Koedoespoort Plant in Pretoria, South Africa in July 2017. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.