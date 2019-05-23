Chinese firm caves in to workers’ demands after five-day underground sit-in at South African gold mine
- Breakthrough comes just a day after the mine-owners had dismissed all the workers’ demands out of hand
Topic | South Africa
he union expressed concern over the health and safety of the mine workers refusing to emerge from the Orkney No. 7 shaft. Photo: Twitter/Livhuwani Mammburu
Dozens of angry workers refuse to emerge from underground mine in South Africa after Chinese owners rescind pay increase offer
- Miners began their sit-in strike on Saturday at the Orkney No 7 shaft
- The mine is owned by China African Precious Metals
