Sudanese forces deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AFP
China and Russia block UN action after ‘bloody massacre’ in Sudan
- The UN Security Council met after nearly 60 people were killed during a ‘clean-up operation’ on pro-democracy protesters in Sudan’s capital
- Sudan protesters reject army election plan, promise more civil disobedience
Topic | Africa
Sudanese forces deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AFP
A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP
‘Bloody massacre’ in Sudan as security forces crush pro-democracy camp on June 3
- More than 35 dead as Sudan forces forcefully break up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
- Talks on demand to hand power to civilians stalled
Topic | Africa
A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP