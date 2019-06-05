Sudanese protesters gesture and chant slogans at a barricade along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudan military chief offers to open negotiations after at least 60 killed in bloody crackdown on protesters
- Hospitals in Khartoum say they are struggling to cope with the number of wounded after security forces launched a deadly raid on Monday
- A UN Security Council bid to condemn the killings was blocked by China with support from Russia.
Topic | Africa
A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP
‘Bloody massacre’ in Sudan as security forces crush pro-democracy camp on June 3
- More than 35 dead as Sudan forces forcefully break up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
- Talks on demand to hand power to civilians stalled
