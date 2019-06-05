Channels

Sudanese protesters gesture and chant slogans at a barricade along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Africa

Sudan military chief offers to open negotiations after at least 60 killed in bloody crackdown on protesters

  • Hospitals in Khartoum say they are struggling to cope with the number of wounded after security forces launched a deadly raid on Monday
  • A UN Security Council bid to condemn the killings was blocked by China with support from Russia.
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:31pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:04am, 6 Jun, 2019

A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP
Africa

‘Bloody massacre’ in Sudan as security forces crush pro-democracy camp on June 3

  • More than 35 dead as Sudan forces forcefully break up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
  • Talks on demand to hand power to civilians stalled
Topic |   Africa
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:26am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 4 Jun, 2019

