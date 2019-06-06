Channels

Africa

Sudan crackdown: paramilitary forces threw dead protesters into Nile, doctors say as death toll hits 108

  • Retrieval of the bodies came as Sudan’s ruling general called for a resumption of negotiations with the protest leaders, which they promptly rejected
  • Raid followed weeks of wrangling between the ruling military council and opposition groups over who should lead Sudan’s transition to democracy,
Agencies  

Published: 12:35pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 6 Jun, 2019

A Sudanese protester runs past a barricade in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Africa

‘Bloody massacre’ in Sudan as security forces crush pro-democracy camp on June 3

  • More than 35 dead as Sudan forces forcefully break up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
  • Talks on demand to hand power to civilians stalled
Agencies  

Published: 10:26am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 4 Jun, 2019

A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP
