A Sudanese protester runs past a barricade in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
Sudan crackdown: paramilitary forces threw dead protesters into Nile, doctors say as death toll hits 108
- Retrieval of the bodies came as Sudan’s ruling general called for a resumption of negotiations with the protest leaders, which they promptly rejected
- Raid followed weeks of wrangling between the ruling military council and opposition groups over who should lead Sudan’s transition to democracy,
Topic | Africa
A Sudanese protester runs past a barricade in Khartoum. Photo: Reuters
A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP
‘Bloody massacre’ in Sudan as security forces crush pro-democracy camp on June 3
- More than 35 dead as Sudan forces forcefully break up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum’s army headquarters
- Talks on demand to hand power to civilians stalled
Topic | Africa
A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris, near Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AP