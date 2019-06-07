Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Local police said they were investigating a kidnapping complaint at Ahodwo, Kumasi Royal Golf Club. Photo: Facebook
Africa

Two Canadian charity volunteers kidnapped as they got out of an Uber at golf club in Kumasi, Ghana

  • Police have not released the names of the women and said they are working closely with the Canadian embassy to try to locate them
  • Abductions and violent crime towards foreigners are rare in Ghana
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:41am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:57am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Local police said they were investigating a kidnapping complaint at Ahodwo, Kumasi Royal Golf Club. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.