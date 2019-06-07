Local police said they were investigating a kidnapping complaint at Ahodwo, Kumasi Royal Golf Club. Photo: Facebook
Two Canadian charity volunteers kidnapped as they got out of an Uber at golf club in Kumasi, Ghana
- Police have not released the names of the women and said they are working closely with the Canadian embassy to try to locate them
- Abductions and violent crime towards foreigners are rare in Ghana
Topic | Crime
