Huawei offers a ‘safe city’ surveillance programme in Kenya. File photo: AFP
Huawei strengthens foothold in Africa amid US ban
- Huawei established itself across Africa since launching in Kenya in 1998, providing 4G networks to more than half of the continent
- Chinese tech giant signs agreement to reinforce its cooperation with the African Union
Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump would have ‘no problem’ with Huawei receiving a limited role in Britain’s 5G development plans
- ‘We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei,’ US president says alongside British PM Teresa May
- China trade-war friction won’t disrupt British-American relations, he promises
