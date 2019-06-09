Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei offers a ‘safe city’ surveillance programme in Kenya. File photo: AFP
Africa

Huawei strengthens foothold in Africa amid US ban

  • Huawei established itself across Africa since launching in Kenya in 1998, providing 4G networks to more than half of the continent
  • Chinese tech giant signs agreement to reinforce its cooperation with the African Union
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:45am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:45am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei offers a ‘safe city’ surveillance programme in Kenya. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Donald Trump would have ‘no problem’ with Huawei receiving a limited role in Britain’s 5G development plans

  • ‘We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei,’ US president says alongside British PM Teresa May
  • China trade-war friction won’t disrupt British-American relations, he promises
Topic |   Donald Trump
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 11:03pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:27am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.