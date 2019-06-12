The Silver Spring residence in Kumasi, where two Canadians women, 19 and 20 years old, were living before they were kidnapped late on June 4. Photo: AFP
Ghana security forces free two kidnapped Canadians
- Pair, aged aged 19 and 20, were abducted after getting out of an Uber on June 4 in Kumasi, Ghana’s second largest city
Local police said they were investigating a kidnapping complaint at Ahodwo, Kumasi Royal Golf Club. Photo: Facebook
Two Canadian charity volunteers kidnapped as they got out of an Uber at golf club in Kumasi, Ghana
- Police have not released the names of the women and are working closely with the Canadian embassy to try to locate them
- Abductions and violent crime towards foreigners are rare in Ghana
