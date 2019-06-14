Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends a graduation ceremony in 2009 at an air force academy near Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photo
Africa

Sudan’s public prosecutors charge jailed former president Omar al-Bashir with corruption

  • Without giving specific information, the public prosecutor’s office said the charges related to ‘suspected illicit wealth and emergency orders’
Topic |   Africa
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:41am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:05am, 14 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends a graduation ceremony in 2009 at an air force academy near Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
Africa

Sudan authorities shut down Al Jazeera office and ban journalists from reporting as protests continue

  • Drastic move comes after long-time autocrat President Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power in April
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:07pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.