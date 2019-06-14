Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends a graduation ceremony in 2009 at an air force academy near Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photo
Sudan’s public prosecutors charge jailed former president Omar al-Bashir with corruption
- Without giving specific information, the public prosecutor’s office said the charges related to ‘suspected illicit wealth and emergency orders’
Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photos
Sudan authorities shut down Al Jazeera office and ban journalists from reporting as protests continue
- Drastic move comes after long-time autocrat President Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power in April
