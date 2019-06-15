A Sudanese protester holds a national flag as he stands on a barricade along a street in Khartoum on June 5. Photo: Reuters
Viral ‘Blue for Sudan’ campaign calls attention to crisis in African nation after deadly military crackdown
- Activists, influencers and celebrities express solidarity with protesters in attempt to spread awareness
- International concern over situation in Sudan has grown after security forces dispersed sit-in in Khartoum, killing dozens
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends a graduation ceremony in 2009 at an air force academy near Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: AP Photo
Sudan’s public prosecutors charge jailed former president Omar al-Bashir with corruption
- Without giving specific information, the public prosecutor’s office said the charges related to ‘suspected illicit wealth and emergency orders’
