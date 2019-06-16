Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters in January. He was forced out of power in April. Photo: Reuters
‘Suitcases loaded with cash’: Sudan’s ousted leader Omar al-Bashir faces corruption trial
- Suitcases loaded with cash were seized from Omar al-Bashir’s residence
- Ousted president had already been charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters
Sudanese forces deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters. Photo: AFP
China and Russia block UN action after ‘bloody massacre’ in Sudan
- The UN Security Council met after nearly 60 people were killed during a ‘clean-up operation’ on pro-democracy protesters in Sudan’s capital
- Sudan protesters reject army election plan, promise more civil disobedience
